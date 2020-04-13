New Piranha LC Device Offers Alternative Therapy Treatment For COVID-19 Patients

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Piranha Medical, LLC, a medical device company with several innovative catheter solutions in the gastrointestinal, pulmonary, and pancreatic markets, today, announced the release of its newest product, Piranha LC. The Piranha LC (Luminal Clearance) is a catheter-based device that has proven to be successful in multiple procedures. The first, an alternative methodology for the removal of mucus and lung lavage in severe COVID-19 patients. Second, the improved suction of necrotic tissue and pancreatic blood fluids for the management of necrotizing pancreatitis (NP) for Endoscopic transmural necrosectomy (ETN).

In recent weeks, the Piranha LC has provided an alternative treatment option for COVID-19 patients who require the removal of mucus and lung lavage for both testing and disease recovery purposes. COVID-19 patients have shown symptoms of coughing up sputum or thick phlegm from the lungs. Removal of this mucus is seen to be a challenge, especially with the limited resources at the disposal of physicians treating these patients. Through the use of a bronchoscope, which is an aerosol-generating procedure, poses substantial risks to the patients, staff, and doctors, where COVID-19 virus has the potential to infect others, causing the disease to spread. The Piranha LC offers a safer alternative than the current practice by enabling the deep mucus removal and lung lavage without aerosol generations using a patented filtered aspiration system, independent of a bronchoscope. This system enables a suitable intervention for ventilated patients without spreading the virus. The new use allows for the proper sampling of non-contaminated lung samples, which could not previously be performed.

Second, the Piranha LC allows for the proper suction of necrotic tissue, and pancreatic blood fluids in the catheter, leaving a field clear for proper visualization. The primary purpose of the Piranha LC device is to support the management of Necrotizing Pancreatitis (NP). Today, there are a variety of treatment techniques currently used; however, ETN procedures have begun to emerge as the preferred treatment over surgical and percutaneous treatments currently in place within this market.

Michael Augustine, CEO of Piranha Medical, indicated, "The Piranha LC comes at a pivotal moment as the healthcare industry is seeking alternative methodologies and treatments to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. It enters the market and immediately fills a critical need in the fight against the disease. It is a safer alternative in protecting our frontline workers, and ultimately help to prevent the spread of the coronavirus."

The Piranha LC device will be available to the market, as early as April 18, 2020. The device is expected to be made available through a variety of channels, including direct purchase from Piranha Medical, or through their distribution partnership with GI Supply. Other distribution avenues, with larger medical device entities, are being considered but have not been announced at this time.

For more information on this device and other Piranha products, please visit the PiranhaMedical.com website for more information.

About Piranha

Piranha Medical, LLC was created in 2018 to address the more than 40,000 food impaction incidences throughout the US and more globally. The Piranha cores and suctions food into a catheter; that allows clearance of the bolus with no pile-up of food leaves the field for proper visualization and helps in avoiding aspiration risks. With the launch of the new Piranha LC, Piranha Medical enters several new markets intended to deliver safe and consistent tools to clear both necrotic tissue and the safe removal of mucus from the lungs.

