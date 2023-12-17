Pirate O’s 12 Days of Christmas Gift Ideas – Day 10: Terry’s Chocolate Oranges

George Severson
·1 min read

DRAPER, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Pirate O’s Gourmet Market is the place to go to find a wide variety of delicious Terry’s Chocolate Oranges. The Terry’s Chocolate Oranges are a holiday favorite… different varieties include:

  • Terry’s Snow Balls – Orange Chocolate with Candy Coated Pieces

  • Terry’s Chocolate Mint

  • Terry’s Dark Chocolate Orange – The Original Orange Ball

  • Terry’s Orange Chocolate with Popping Candy

  • Terry’s Orange Chocolate with Toffee

  • Terry’s Very Terry Christmas Orange Chocolate – British version

  • Terry’s White Chocolate Orange

  • Terry’s Orange Milk Chocolate

Visit Pirate O’s in Person (open & days a week):

11901 South 700 East
Draper UT 84020

Shop Pirate O’s online at Pirate-Os.com

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Good Things Utah

Sponsored by Pirate O’s Market

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Recommended Stories