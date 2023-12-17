Pirate O’s 12 Days of Christmas Gift Ideas – Day 10: Terry’s Chocolate Oranges
DRAPER, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Pirate O’s Gourmet Market is the place to go to find a wide variety of delicious Terry’s Chocolate Oranges. The Terry’s Chocolate Oranges are a holiday favorite… different varieties include:
Terry’s Snow Balls – Orange Chocolate with Candy Coated Pieces
Terry’s Chocolate Mint
Terry’s Dark Chocolate Orange – The Original Orange Ball
Terry’s Orange Chocolate with Popping Candy
Terry’s Orange Chocolate with Toffee
Terry’s Very Terry Christmas Orange Chocolate – British version
Terry’s White Chocolate Orange
Terry’s Orange Milk Chocolate
Visit Pirate O’s in Person (open & days a week):
11901 South 700 East
Draper UT 84020
Shop Pirate O’s online at Pirate-Os.com
Sponsored by Pirate O’s Market
