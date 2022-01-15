Pirate Pranks, Farewell To Winter, Private Paradise: FL News
FLORIDA — More than a year after the siege on the U.S. Capitol during Congress' counting of the electoral ballots for the presidential race, its impact is still being felt in Florida.
A 22-year-old Oldsmar man was charged with several counts of possessing improvised explosive devices after attending a rally for a former Green Beret being held in Pinellas County for the part he played in the uprising
A St. Petersburg man was arrested Thursday on federal charges for entering the Capitol grounds with a sledgehammer during the insurrection.
And a member of the Oath Keepers from Sarasota has been indicted for seditious conspiracy.
Also this week, the 2022 Florida Legislative Session began with more than 3,000 bills filed for consideration including bills to clamp down on human trafficking and bills to restrict abortions as well as protect a woman's right to make her own decisions regarding her reproductive health care.
A St. Pete Suspect Faces Federal Charges After Police Said He Had Sledgehammer At Capitol
Former Private College Students Could Have Student Loans Canceled Following Court Action
Hit-And-Run Crash Leaving Road Ranger With Serious Injuries Highlights Job's Dangers
Following Year's Rehabilitation For Cold Stress, Chandler Reunited With Tampa Bay Manatees
Seditious Conspiracy Charge Filed Against Sarasota Oath Keeper In U.S. Capitol Breach: DOJ
Carried Aboard Coast Guard Vessel With Ceremonial Flyover, Winter's Ashes Released At Sea
In 'Horrific Tragedy,' Land O' Lakes Mother Kills Young Sons Before Killing Herself
'I Got You, Buddy': Miami Officer Rescues Dolphin Trapped In Net
Marriage Equality Activist Found Dead In FL Landfill: Police
FL Abortion Bills Under Consideration Include Bans After 6 to 15 Weeks Of Pregnancy
Universal Orlando Vaccine Mandate: Workers To Get Shot Or Tested
Pumpkin Key, A $95M Private Island, Totals 26 Acres In The Florida Keys
Abducted Man Held Captive, Tortured In Miami, Signed Over Car Title For Freedom: Police
Knicks Player Kevin Knox II Presents $2M For New Fieldhouse At Tampa Catholic High School
Sex, Labor Human Traffickers Prowl 'Human Trafficking Alley' Delivering Victims To Florida
Tampa Rep Toledo Announces Bill To Fight Human Trafficking Prior To #WearBlueDay
Temple Terrace Woman Faces 30 Years In Prison For $588,693 In Pandemic Loan Frauds
Legislative Session Opens Tuesday; Rundown Of Bills Proposed
Pirate Pranks And Planks: Tampa Police To Outline Safety Setup For Gasparilla Season
Over 30 Scam Alerts Issued During Pandemic: FL Attorney General
Explosive Device Found In Backpack Of Man Attending Protest Rally
This article originally appeared on the Tampa Patch