Pirate Pranks, Farewell To Winter, Private Paradise: FL News

FLORIDA — More than a year after the siege on the U.S. Capitol during Congress' counting of the electoral ballots for the presidential race, its impact is still being felt in Florida.

A 22-year-old Oldsmar man was charged with several counts of possessing improvised explosive devices after attending a rally for a former Green Beret being held in Pinellas County for the part he played in the uprising

A St. Petersburg man was arrested Thursday on federal charges for entering the Capitol grounds with a sledgehammer during the insurrection.

And a member of the Oath Keepers from Sarasota has been indicted for seditious conspiracy.

Also this week, the 2022 Florida Legislative Session began with more than 3,000 bills filed for consideration including bills to clamp down on human trafficking and bills to restrict abortions as well as protect a woman's right to make her own decisions regarding her reproductive health care.

Story continues

















This article originally appeared on the Tampa Patch