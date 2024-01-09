Pirate Pup Parade | Morning Blend
It’s almost Gasparilla time, and this year, Water Street Tampa is introducing its very first Pirate Pup Parade — giving mutts of all types a chance to strut their stuff down Water Street.
Wall Street forecasts have been trying to chase the market higher. But the market's rally has these forecasts actually tempering optimism about stocks in 2024.
Micron says it's the first to market with a compelling to standard laptop RAM: LPCAMM2 RAM using LPDDR5X modules.
AppDirect, a San Francisco- and Montreal-based platform for buying, selling and managing tech through a network of IT advisors, has raised $100 million from CDPQ to expand its financing program for small- and medium-sized tech businesses. With CDPQ's investment, AppDirect will bring together tech providers, advisors and buyers through its Capital Invest fund, the company says -- helping get tech companies' products in front of prospective customers. "Our Invest program is purpose-built to empower our technology advisors," Emanuel Bertolin, AppDirect's chief revenue officer, said in a statement.
Some applicants expect regulators to make a decision about spot bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday and that trading could begin as early as Thursday.
The deal cuts 25 percent off their sticker price.
Moose in Canada have a habit of stopping on the highways and licking salt off cars, and risk getting struck by other vehicles.
Illinois indefinitely suspended Shannon after he was arrested and charged with rape.
Nanoleaf, the company best known for its modular wall lighting tiles, is now moving on to the outside of your house.
Unity plans to lay off 1,800 employees or about a quarter of its global workforce.
It will retail for $350 when it launches this summer.
Bank of America has pinned a $107 billion valuation tag on Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms, valuing the Indian telecoms and digital conglomerate 64.6% higher than the $65 billion at which it attracted the likes of Meta, Google and other technology giants in a mammoth fundraising in 2020. The valuation reassessment comes at a time when Reliance is expected to undertake initial public offerings for both Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail.
Duolingo has cut 10 percent of its contractors and using AI tools to handle the tasks they used to do, Bloomberg reports.
Harbaugh can leave for the NFL on his own terms now, regardless of any more punishments from the Big Ten or NCAA or anybody else. He won.
Which teams will be changing quarterbacks this offseason?
Corum scored two touchdowns and anchored a Michigan rushing attack that tallied 303 yards on the ground.
The Wolverines jumped out to an early lead and then pulled away in the second half.
Charge your phone while you pedal.
Shortly after Sony teased the “spatial content creation” device onstage at CES 2024, we got a fresh look, and a few more details about the headset during Siemens’ keynote in Las Vegas.
Mercedes and will.i.am's MBUX SOUND DRIVE sounds silly, right up until the moment you experience it. Then you'll wonder why it isn't available everywhere.
Pivotal, the Palo Alto, California–based company backed by Larry Page, kicked off online sales Monday night at CES 2024 for Helix, a lightweight electric personal aircraft that doesn't require a pilot's license to fly. Helix marks an evolution for Pivotal, a company previously known as Opener that has been working on lightweight electric vertical and takeoff aircraft for more than a decade. The Helix, revealed in October, reflects the maturity of the company's tech and is the first one designed to be produced in larger volumes.