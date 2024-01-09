Pirate Pup Parade | Morning Blend

TechCrunch

AppDirect, a San Francisco- and Montreal-based platform for buying, selling and managing tech through a network of IT advisors, has raised $100 million from CDPQ to expand its financing program for small- and medium-sized tech businesses. With CDPQ's investment, AppDirect will bring together tech providers, advisors and buyers through its Capital Invest fund, the company says -- helping get tech companies' products in front of prospective customers. "Our Invest program is purpose-built to empower our technology advisors," Emanuel Bertolin, AppDirect's chief revenue officer, said in a statement.