Pirate ship docks outside Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial courthouse

The pirate's life has followed Johnny Depp to the courthouse in Fairfax County, Va.

On Tuesday, a flatbed truck decked out as a Pirates of the Caribbean ship anchored down by the building's front entrance as the jury deliberates inside. The makeshift pirate ship is just the latest oddity to appear outside the courthouse, where large crowds of diehard Depp supporters (and some alpacas) have gathered to show their support.

Depp and Amber Heard's legal teams closed their arguments on Friday after seven weeks of an explosive trial that exposed intimate details about the former couple's personal lives, including accusations of domestic violence and substance abuse. After both sides rested last week, Depp flew to England to perform in a Jeff Beck concert. The jury resumed deliberations on Tuesday following the holiday weekend.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote chronicling her experiences as a domestic violence survivor. Though she never mentions Depp by name, his lawyers have argued that references to him are clear and damaging. Heard filed a $100 million countersuit, claiming Depp and his legal team defamed her by calling her allegations a hoax.

While Pirates 6 remains in limbo, Depp has made clear during the trial that he would not reprise his role as Jack Sparrow, even if Disney offered him "$300 million and a million alpacas." (The alpacas line goes back to something Depp apparently said about his relationship with Disney and the Pirates franchise, which came to an abrupt end in 2018.)

Depp has blamed Heard's op-ed for souring his relationship with the studio, noting that Disney dropped him just days after the article ran. Heard's team has countered by pointing to a tabloid report published months earlier alleging that Depp was on the outs for several reasons, including his alleged drinking habits and the relatively poor box office performance of Pirates 5.

Regardless, Depp's fans remain enamored with the Sparrow character, as evidenced by the number of cosplaying pirates milling about outside the courtroom at any given time over the course of the trial. While the addition of a pirate ship this week might seem excessive, its captain is far from the only member of the Depp faithful to blow their hard-earned treasure on this trial. One fan, a 59-year-old woman from Los Angeles, told PEOPLE she's spent about $30,000 on expenses to be a specator.

