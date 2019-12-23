'Pirate' Trump campaigns are reportedly plundering the conservative grassroots

The Trump re-election campaign isn't pleased with everyone who says they're trying to help the president secure a second term in the Oval Office.

Several unaffiliated pro-Trump PACs, dark money groups, and off-brand Facebook advertisers that haven't received Trump's stamp of approval have pulled in a combined $46 million from donors so far through a variety of means including selling Trump merchandise, Politico reports. And the actual campaign — which winds up competing with the groups for cash — wants it to stop, especially since most of those "pirate" groups are reportedly spending little money to help Trump's re-election and appear to be targeting grassroots donors.

"It's taking advantage of people who want to give [money], and a vast majority of this money doesn't go to the campaigns," said GOP operative Matt Gorman. "It doesn't go to the cause."

The Trump campaign condemned any organization "that deceptively uses the president's name, likeness, trademarks, or branding and confuses voters" and encouraged authorities to investigate "all alleged scams for potential illegal activities." But, so far, it doesn't look like there's any end in sight. Read more at Politico.

More stories from theweek.com

You will ultimately be Trump's impeachment juror

Popular messaging app is reportedly a United Arab Emirates spying tool

Pelosi's impeachment endgame

