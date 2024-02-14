Pirates announce deals with former All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal and left-hander Josh Fleming

FILE - Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal throws down to first during a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Monday, June 19, 2023, in Chicago. The Pittsburgh Pirates are adding two-time All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal. The club and the 35-year-old Grandal have agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $2.5 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced one-year contracts with two-time All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal and left-hander Josh Fleming as the team started spring training on Wednesday.

Grandal gets a $2.5 million salary and Fleming receives a split contract calling for $850,000 while in the major leagues and $240,000 while in the minors.

The 35-year-old Grandal was an All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015 and with Milwaukee in 2019. He is a career .237 hitter and has topped 20 home runs five times. The 12-year veteran spent the last four seasons with the Chicago White Sox, hitting .234 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs last year.

Pittsburgh is searching for catching depth with Endy Rodríguez out for the season after Tommy John surgery on his right arm on Dec. 12. Rodríguez and right-hander Johan Oviedo were placed on the 60-day injured list. Oviedo had Tommy John surgery on Dec. 1.

The 27-year-old Fleming is 19-13 with a 4.88 ERA across four seasons, all with Tampa Bay. He went 2-0 with a 4.70 ERA in three starts and nine relief appearances last year.

