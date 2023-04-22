Pirates extend manager Derek Shelton

Speaking to the media on Saturday afternoon at PNC Park, general manager Ben Cherington told reporters that manager Derek Shelton’s contract has been extended past the 2023 season.

The terms of the extension were not revealed, but Shelton will be the Pirates’ manager for at least another year.

“I am very excited to have a chance to continue to work with him. I really believe that he’s the right person for the job. He’s worked tirelessly for over three years now to help put us in a stronger position to win,” Cherington said.

