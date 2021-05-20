Pirates pitcher testified teen accuser sent him fake ID to make him believe she was of age

Rich Cholodofsky, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·4 min read

May 19—Suspended Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez told a Westmoreland County jury Wednesday that he religiously sought confirmation of the 50 woman he met online to ensure they were above the age of consent during the two years prosecutors said he conducted a sexual relationship with a teenager.

Vazquez, 29, served as the defense's first witness in the third day of his sexual assault and child pornography trial after the prosecution rested its case against the former All-Star relief pitcher.

Vazquez was charged in September 2019 with statutory sexual assault, indecent assault of someone under 16, corruption of a minor and unlawful contact with a minor. Investigators say the incidents occurred in 2017, when the girl was 13 and 14. He is also charged with an additional 10 counts of child pornography, 11 counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one count of corruption of a minor because police said he and the girl exchanged sexually explicit pictures and text messages.

Vazquez, wearing a blue suit and sporting glasses, told jurors his routine was to ask women for proof of their age before engaging with them online and in person. He then described how his accuser made contact with him through Instagram and spent days seeking a response from him after she wished him a happy birthday in July 2017. Vazquez testified the girl claimed be 17 and nearing her 18th birthday.

"I needed to know how old she was. I wanted to make sure she was that age," Vazquez told jurors. A few days later she sent him through social media a picture of her Pennsylvania driver's license that showed her age as 18, he claimed. "I kind of relaxed a little so I could talk to her."

The teen denied sending Vazquez a picture of a fake identification card during her testimony earlier this week.

Vazquez, who was on the witnesses stand for about an hour, testified about his upbringing in Venezuela, told jurors he dropped out of school after the sixth grade and outlined his baseball career that began with the Tampa Bay Rays organization in 2008 and a subsequent trades to the Washington Nationals and the Pirates in 2016.

Responding to questions from defense attorney Gary Gerson, Vazquez told jurors his marriage fell apart shortly after he was traded to Pittsburgh. He said over the next two years he had text relationships with the Scottdale teen as well as dozens of other women with whom he shared sexually explicit messages and images.

"I like young women in their 20s, close to that age," Vazquez said, noting he believed his accuser had the physical attributes he desired in female acquaintances.

He claimed the teen initiated much of their early communications, which over the next several weeks that followed his birthday greeting became increasingly sexual and prompted him to ask her to send a picture.

"We had been talking about all this naughty stuff, so I wanted to see what she looked like," Vazquez testified.

Vazquez will continue his testimony when the trial reconvenes Thursday.

Earlier Wednesday, dozens of sexually explicit pictures and videos exchanged between Vazquez and a teenage girl were displayed to jurors.

Judge Scott Mears cleared the courtroom for the testimony from state police computer forensics expert Matthew Haslett, who, along with Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar, read a series of graphic text messages and displayed images including some described as showing both Vazquez and the now 17-year-old girl in various stages of undress and performing sex acts.

Prosecutors contend the teen was 13 when she and Vazquez had sex in his car parked outside her Scottdale home in August 2017. They exchanged sexually explicit pictures and videos when the girl 14 and 15 years old, according to police.

Trial watchers — which included family members of the victim and Vazquez, along with reporters — were moved to a satellite courtroom, where a video stream was shown that focused on the witnesses stand. The images shown to jurors were not broadcast outside of Mears' courtroom.

Haslett testified the images displayed in court Wednesday were taken from a laptop police recovered from Vazquez's home just before he was arrested in September 2019. The messages were from a string of text conversations between Vazquez and the girl from August 2018, after she had moved to Florida with her parents, and through June 2019.

Vazquez has been held at Westmoreland County Prison without bond since his arrest. He also faces similar charges in Florida, based on allegations he had a sexual relationship with the same girl after she moved there in 2018.

Police in Missouri also charged Vazquez last year with pornography offenses after investigators said he and the same girl exchanged sexually explicit messages when the pitcher was playing for the Pirates in St. Louis in 2019. The Florida and Missouri cases are pending.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • State police troopers search Rochester mayor's home

    State police troopers spent several hours searching the home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren on Wednesday, saying it was part of a criminal investigation but disclosing no details. Troopers closed off the block around Warren's home with police tape and could be seen taking items from the residence, according to video recordings by journalists at the scene. State Police Maj. Barry Chase said he could release no additional information about the presence of law enforcement at the home.

  • Philippine e-commerce enabler Great Deals raises $30M Series B led by logistics firm Fast Group

    Steve Sy, CEO of Great Deals, and William Chiongban II, CEO of Fast Group, sign the contract for the companies' strategic partnership. Founded in 2014, Great Deals is an e-commerce enabler that helps brands like Abbot, L’Oreal and Unilever build their online retail operations in the Philippines. The startup announced today that it has raised $30 million in Series B funding led by Fast Group, one of the Philippines’ biggest logistics firms, with support from CVC Capital Partners.

  • Amazon Sued by Five Women Alleging Bias, Retaliation

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. was hit Wednesday with lawsuits from five women alleging harassment, discrimination and retaliation.The women, who have held jobs in the company’s headquarters, regional offices and logistics operations, are all represented by Wigdor LLP, the law firm representing a plaintiff in a high-profile discrimination and harassment lawsuit targeting Amazon and filed earlier this year.“These five people really represent a cross-section of employees,” said Jeanne Christensen, a partner with the firm. “We definitely saw a pattern in stories that we were being told.”Amazon spokesperson Jaci Anderson said the company was investigating each of the incidents detailed in the lawsuits and has found no evidence to support the allegations. “Amazon works hard to foster a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture,” Anderson said in an email. “We do not tolerate discrimination or harassment in any form, and employees are encouraged to raise concerns to any member of management or through an anonymous ethics hotline with no risk of retaliation.”The lawsuits come as Amazon, known for an aggressive and intense workplace culture, faces pressure to make life better for its workers. Shareholders are set to vote next week on a resolution, filed by the New York State Common Retirement Fund, urging the company to audit its impact on civil rights, equity, diversity and inclusion. Top shareholder advisory groups have recommended investors vote for the proposal.In April, Amazon publicly outlined goals to promote more women and Black employees, and in his final letter to shareholders as chief executive officer, Jeff Bezos pledged to focus more on workers’ well-being, saying “we need a better vision for how we create value for our employees.”In one of the lawsuits, filed Wednesday in federal court in Arizona, Tiffany Gordwin, who joined Amazon’s human resources group in 2019, alleged she “was treated like a second-class citizen by the majority of her supervisors, all White.” A Black woman, Gordon was rejected for promotions in favor of younger, less qualified White men, she says in the complaint.Emily Sousa, hired at Amazon last year as a shift manager at a Pennsylvania facility, says her manager made her “the target of constant harassment” and attempted to cultivate a sexual relationship. She was demoted and sent to another warehouse after rejecting his advances, she alleges in a complaint filed in federal court in Delaware.Diana Cuervo, a Latina and former manager in an Amazon warehouse in Everett, Washington, says she was terminated after complaining to human resources about a manager, Christopher Stoia, who she says subjected her to repeated racist remarks. Stoia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Pearl Thomas, a Black human resources employee who worked for the Amazon Web Services cloud division at Seattle headquarters, said in a complaint that during a virtual meeting to discuss post-pandemic return to work plans, her manager Keith DurJava muttered the N-word before hanging up. DurJava did not immediately respond to requests for comment.And in a case filed in California, Cindy Warner, a gay woman hired in February 2020 for a senior role in Amazon Web Services’ professional services group, says she was targeted for abusive and sexist treatment by “a boys’ club where predominantly White male executives jealously guard their sphere of influence.” Warner, who was fired in April, is alleging violations of equal pay laws. She alleges her supervisor Todd Weatherby passed her over for promotions in retaliation for her voicing concerns about gender discrimination in the department. Weatherby didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.(Updates with details about allegations starting in the eighth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ex-Tencent Veteran Raises $120 Million Fund to Bet on Next Zoom

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s technology sector has had breakout successes in e-commerce, social media and smartphones. Venture capitalist Peter Cheng is betting the next big opportunity will be in enterprise software, with local alternatives to the likes of Oracle Corp. and Salesforce.com Inc.His Eminence Ventures has raised $120 million for its second fund, with backing from Silicon Valley’s Emergence Capital and Hong Kong’s Unicorn Capital Partners. Eminence, founded in 2017, has fully invested its first fund -- $37 million raised from dozens of individual investors.Cheng’s experience in the corporate software sector dates back 25 years to a stint at Oracle, followed by jobs at eBay Inc. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. That helped convince him the sole focus for his venture firm should be startups aspiring to be the next Salesforce or Zoom Video Communications Inc. for China, a nascent $12 billion arena. Some of his startups have already seen their valuations balloon after receiving money from larger venture firms like Sequoia and Temasek, as well as Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co.“If you keep looking at a sector again and again, when the right deal comes along, you know it’s the right one,” the 51-year-old Cheng said in a video interview from his offices in Shanghai.Jason Green, founding partner of Emergence Capital, said Cheng is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the startup opportunities in China. Emergence has also seen the potential in corporate software, hitting the jackpot with an investment in Zoom as its business exploded during the Covid-19 lockdowns.“In China, like in the U.S. over the last 15 years, we’re going to see massive shifts into the cloud for enterprises,” said Green. “Like me, Peter is very much focused on wanting to be the world’s best in early-stage enterprise.”Green said his firm will seek to co-invest in Chinese cloud services startups with Eminence Ventures.China’s enterprise software-as-a-service market is expected to grow around 40% annually over the next five years and reach $40 billion in revenue in 2025, according to estimates by JPMorgan. Cloud services are among the fastest-growing businesses for giants like Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., while up-and-comers like Tuya Inc. and Agora Inc. have in recent years raised billions in U.S. listings.But the world’s largest internet market has yet to create its own Zoom, which in less than a decade has grown into a $2.7 billion business that supplies the go-to communication software for nearly half a million businesses around the world.Cheng aims to change that. Eminence Ventures invested its first fund in 17 startups focused on a wide range of enterprise software. None of these outfits has been written down, and his biggest hit is eSign, which provides electronic signature services to business and government clients. The Hangzhou startup has reached unicorn status with pre-money valuation surging 12 times since Cheng made his first bet in early 2018, he said. Deeper-pocketed backers including Ant and the state-run Shenzhen Capital Group invested in later rounds.“Give it ten years and you’ll likely see a $100 billion cloud company in China,” Cheng said. “The competition is heating up. But we are the most focused, and focus builds expertise.”Born and bred in Taiwan, Cheng moved to the U.S. in the 1990s to pursue an MBA degree after studying computer science in college. His first foray in Silicon Valley was as a product manager with Oracle. He later got a job with eBay in 2002, first building the site’s digital marketing products in San Jose, and then relocating to Shanghai for a six-month stint, during which he failed to help the American retailer turn the tide in a losing battle against Alibaba’s Taobao. “You can never conquer the Chinese market with Western mindsets,” he said.In 2007, Cheng co-founded online marketing platform AdChina, which was later acquired by Alibaba. In 2013, Tencent hired him to take charge of the company’s media advertising assets including video and news portals. At that time, China’s largest tech company had barely started expanding beyond its core business of video gaming. Its ad revenue -- also generated by apps like QQ -- surged 146% during Cheng’s two-year spell.As a venture capitalist, Cheng is now orchestrating his bets using the same strategy pioneered by the likes of Alibaba and Tencent: by adopting and improving in China business models that had worked in Silicon Valley. eSign’s larger U.S. counterpart, DocuSign Inc., is a $36 billion company. Cheng says two-thirds of Eminence’s portfolio fits this profile: Beijing-based Recurrent.ai, which provides artificial intelligence-powered voice tools to boost sales, is similar to Chorus.ai; and Shanghai outfit Duckbill runs a platform matching truck drivers with businesses, not unlike Next Trucking.That’s true for Cheng too, who first met Emergence’s Green when he made a personal investment in AdChina. Even the name of his firm was inspired by his American partner and mentor -- both Eminence and Emergence are shortened as “em” in their web addresses.“It’s easy to bet on someone with a track record. It’s much harder to bet on someone early in their journey,” said Unicorn Capital founder Tommy Yip. “We bet on Peter early because we think he’s got the potential one day to become the Emergence for China.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rains drench migrants crossing Rio Grande river into United States

    Heavy rain drenched dozens of migrants who crossed the Rio Grande river that divides the United States from Mexico into La Joya, Texas Wednesday morning, as storms complicated an already chaotic scene at the border. More than 100 migrants walked down a dirt road leading from the river to a baseball field where border agents had gathered to process them, according to a Reuters witness. Border patrol agents scrambled to load as many people as they could fit onto a bus.

  • Driver shot, loses control on a Broward street and crashes into building, detectives say

    A man was driving on busy Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park Monday night when someone began shooting at him, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

  • The Latest: Blues get players back after COVID test errors

    Several St. Louis Blues players who returned positive COVID-19 tests have been cleared to play in Game 2 on Wednesday night against Colorado after the results from a lab were investigated with follow-up tests coming back negative. The Blues players involved were put into isolation as a precaution before being cleared. There were also positive tests involving Vegas Golden Knights players, who also were cleared.

  • 39 Million Households to Get More Coronavirus Stimulus Money Starting July 15

    Starting on July 15, 2021, roughly 39 million households will see more COVID-19 relief money deposited into their bank accounts or sent via check or debit card. Like the recent $1,400 stimulus checks, this money was authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March. Instead, the IRS will be distributing funds into the bank accounts of parents who qualify for the newly expanded Child Tax Credit.

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can be stored in refrigerator for a month, U.S. says

    Unopened, thawed vials of the vaccine can be stored in a refrigerator at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius for up to a month, up from a previous maximum limit of five days. "This change should make this vaccine more widely available to the American public by facilitating the ability of vaccine providers, such as community doctors' offices, to receive, store and administer the vaccine," said Peter Marks, director of FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. The change is especially important for global and remote U.S. facilities that have poor transport and storage infrastructure.

  • Family members kill neighbor in ‘tragic case of mistaken identity,’ Texas sheriff says

    A 29-year-old Texas man was driving home when four family members killed him in a “tragic case of mistaken identity,” officials say.

  • ‘Storage Wars’ Star Jarrod Schulz Arrested, Charged With Domestic Violence Against Brandi Passante

    “Storage Wars” star Jarrod Schulz has been arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery against his ex (and former on-screen partner), Brandi Passante, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office confirmed. Details are sparse, but a law enforcement source told TMZ that on April 30, Passante was hanging out with friends at an Orange County bar when Schulz arrived. A heated argument between the execs ensued, peaking when Passante told him to leave. He did not. According to TMZ, he began yelling and allegedly shoved her twice. Police were called to the scene and filed a report, but by the time they arrived, Schulz had left. The TMZ source said that officers questioned Schulz a few days later; he denied claims that he touched her. TheWrap has reached out to Schulz and Passante for comment but they didn’t immediately respond. A “Storage Wars” spokesperson from A+E said they both are on the current season, but now they bid independently. The duo known as “the young guns” on the show has been a favorite of “Storage Wars” fans because of their saucy but playful rapport. They’ve appeared on all 12 seasons, but on the Season 13 premiere, Passante mentioned they had split. “I’m not with Jarrod anymore,” Passante said on the April 20, 2021 episode. She also mentioned that she had broken up with Schulz after they completed filming the 12th season, which premiered in November 2018. Although they frequently identified as husband and wife on the show, they never married. The couple has two children, Cameron and Payton. Read original story ‘Storage Wars’ Star Jarrod Schulz Arrested, Charged With Domestic Violence Against Brandi Passante At TheWrap

  • Capitol Police distances itself from an unofficial statement from officers expressing 'profound disappointment' in GOP leaders' refusal to support January 6 commission

    The unofficial statement said officers had physical and mental trauma and that it's "inconceivable" for lawmakers to"downplay" the insurrection.

  • US condemns comments on Jews by Turkish president as antisemitic

    ‘You are writing history with your bloody hands’

  • Internet reacts to Andrew Giuliani launching run for New York governor

    ‘I swear I can hear people from New York laughing as they hear Andrew Giuliani is running for Governor’

  • Elon Musk loses ranking as world’s second-richest person as Tesla value drops

    SpaceX founder loses second spot to LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault

  • FBI investigating murder of Asian American teenager who was burnt alive as a hate crime

    There have not been any arrests in case of Maggie Long’s killing so far

  • FBI investigating possible illegal donations to support GOP senator Susan Collins’ campaign

    A spokeswoman for the senator said she had no knowledge of the alleged activity

  • Cash Gernon: Murder suspect accused of returning two hours after kidnapping Cash Gernon and standing over twin brother

    ‘It chills me to think that he could have been coming back for Carter’, says the guardian of the boys

  • IOC offers Tokyo medical help amid call for cancellation

    Confronted in Japan with some of the strongest medical-community opposition yet to the Tokyo Olympics, IOC President Thomas Bach offered Wednesday to have added medical personnel available to help out when the games open in just over nine weeks. Bach gave few details, speaking remotely at the opening of three days of meetings between the International Olympic Committee and local organizers. In his 12-minute address, Bach attempted to assure the Japanese public and athletes coming to Tokyo that the IOC will hold “safe and secure” Olympics in the midst of the pandemic.

  • EXPLAINER: Why has the price of Bitcoin been falling?

    Even by Bitcoin's standards, Wednesday was pretty wild. The price of the famously volatile digital currency fell nearly 30% at one point after the China Banking Association warned member banks of the risks associated with digital currencies. The decline narrowed to below 10% in the afternoon, but Bitcoin had still lost about $70 billion in market value in 24 hours.