Pirates Preview: Bucs face tough test in Kirby, Mariners

The Pittsburgh Pirates (25-24) failed to take their first series in May against the Texas Rangers, but they have a fresh chance against the Seattle Mariners (25-24) in Seattle.

Johan Oviedo really settled in after an extremely rough first inning on Wednesday against the Rangers, but the Pirates’ offense failed to cash in on several opportunities yet again.

The offensive approach has got to change in some form or fashion, or the Pirates run the risk of sinking below .500 again and staying there for good.

First pitch at T-Mobile Park is scheduled for 10:10 p.m.

