Pirates Preview: Chance to win series vs. Angels

The Pittsburgh Pirates (43-55) defeated the Los Angeles Angles (50-49) by a score of 3-0 to even the current three-game series.

Five different Pirates’ pitchers combined to toss a five-hit shutout over the Halos, and the offense was sparked by Endy Rodriguez hitting his first MLB home run.

The rubber match will take place on Sunday.

