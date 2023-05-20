Pirates Preview: Keller looking to solidify his Cy Young case

The Pittsburgh Pirates (24-20) aim to take the series in game two against the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-20) after their 13-3 victory over the Snakes.

The Pirates cruised to victory after an amazing fourth inning, where they sent ten men to the plate and drove in seven runs. In addition, Bryan Reynolds came off of the home run drought after his three-run homer in the fifth inning.

The Pirates also got good pitching from Johan Oviedo, which was desperately needed after his run of bad starts as of late.

First pitch at PNC Park is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

District Attorney says charges won’t be filed after lost dog shot, killed by Ambridge police officer This home on Mt. Washington’s Grandview Avenue is for sale for almost $2.8M (photos) Eric Fairman: Former teacher, coach sentenced after taking plea deal for sex abuse charges VIDEO: Officials warning parents about deadly infant sleeper still being sold on second-hand market DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts