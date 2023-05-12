Pirates Preview: Maybe a road trip can do some good

The Pittsburgh Pirates (21-17) head on the road to maybe clear their heads and shake off their awful home stand. Friday night, the Pirates will start a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles (24-13).

The Pirates squandered away their lead in game three against the Colorado Rockies after a bad 4th inning from Rich Hill and a lack of offensive production with men on base.

As a result, the Pirates lost 4-3 and dropped two out of three to the Rockies.

First pitch at Camden Yards is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

