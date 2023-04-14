Pirates preview: Can Oviedo best his former club?

The Pittsburgh Pirates (8-5) will play in game two of four against the St. Louis Cardinals (5-8) after blanking the Cards in game one Thursday night.

It was a closely battled affair Thursday night, but thanks to a dominant six innings from Vince Velasquez and some timely hitting from the Pirates, they were able to pull out a 5-0 win over the Cardinals.

