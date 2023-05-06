Pirates Preview: Oviedo needs to redeem himself Saturday night

The Pittsburgh Pirates (20-13) are in a bad rut as of late after losing their fifth straight Friday night to the Toronto Blue Jays (19-14) in shutout fashion, 4-0.

Friday night, the Pirates’ offense couldn’t get out of their own way after three separate outs were created on the basepaths. Something that was the Pirates’ strength early on has now bitten them in the rear a few times now.

The Pirates will aim to end this skid and get back on the path of winning.

First pitch at PNC Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

