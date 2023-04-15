Pirates recall Marcano; place Choi on 10-Day IL with strained Achilles

The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced that they have called up INF/OF, Tucupita Marcano from Triple-A Indianapolis. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Pirates have placed Ji-Man Choi on the 10-day IL with a strained left Achilles retro to April 14.

Choi was pulled from Friday’s game last minute with what was being described as an ankle issue, but now we see it’s an Achilles.

