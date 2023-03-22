Pirates walk off Phillies 4-3 on ninth inning wild pitch

Chris Owings scored the winning run for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the bottom of the ninth as the Bucs walked-off the Phillies 4-3 at LECOM Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Down a run in the home half of the ninth, Drew Maggi lined a single into left field, plating Canaan Smith-Njigba, tying the game 3-3.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Alligator, over 100 venomous snakes removed from Aliquippa home where man was found dead Body of missing Penn Hills woman pulled from Crescent Township dam Chicago man with almost $500K worth of drugs arrested leaving Pittsburgh bus depot, police say VIDEO: DEA warning about drug xylazine being mixed with fentanyl DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts