Pirelli: Tailor-Made Scorpion ATR Tires For The All-New 2021 Ford F-150

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new "tailor-made" Pirelli Scorpion ATR tire has been designed specifically for the all-new Ford F-150, part of F-Series, America's best-selling vehicle for 38 years.

For more than 20 years, Pirelli and Ford have had a strong relationship, working together to develop tires specifically designed for a wide range of more than fifteen different Ford models. These joint efforts manifest today in this new version of the Scorpion ATR with innovations designed to emphasize the performance of the new F-150. This new tire design will be the basis of a range of tires within the Pirelli Scorpion family that will be released in the coming months.

Over the past two and half years, engineers from Pirelli and Ford worked together through a rigorous homologation process, which involved co-design, prototyping, industrialization phases, severe indoor testing as well as hundreds of hours of simulation and modelling.

The goal was to design a perfect-fit tire that incorporated all of Ford's targets. In particular, Pirelli's engineers designed mold profiles specifically for the new F-150, in order to offer a maximum level of grip with improved rolling resistance.

In addition, the tailor-made Scorpion ATR for the Ford F-150 presents a dedicated tread design to reduce tire noise by up to 3 decibels. Pirelli's technicians also worked on a new generation of tread compound to provide secure wet handling and snow performance for this heavy-duty vehicle.

To achieve these goals, Pirelli deployed its most advanced simulation and engineering tools to meet Ford's demanding tire specification targets at every iteration of development. This digital and collaborative design approach significantly increased development speed and optimized tire performance, along with a reduction in the number of physical tires tested.

The Pirelli Scorpion ATR tires designed for the Ford F-150 are available in two sizes: 275/60R20 and 265/70R17.

The ATR is part of the Pirelli's range of Scorpion SUV and light truck tires, offering comfort, excellent traction and better wear resistance. As an All Season tire, it provides controlled performance on the most diverse surfaces and weather conditions.

