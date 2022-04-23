Ventura County Sheriff's vehicles staged near a homicide scene in Piru Thursday morning after a 25-year-old man allegedly killed his father during the night at a residence on nearby Main Street.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office on Friday identified the victim in a Piru homicide as well as the cause of death.

Steve A. Acosta, 62, was a Piru resident. He died as a result of stab wounds to the face and neck, according to the medical examiner's office. The manner was homicide.

Acosta was killed early Thursday at his home in the 500 block of Main Street after an altercation with his son, Daniel Drum, 25, of Piru, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Drum had been reported missing Wednesday afternoon after last being seen in the Piru Creek area. A search-and-rescue response proved unsuccessful and was later called off, but Drum returned home sometime Wednesday night, authorities said.

After a neighbor reportedly heard shouting coming from the house around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, authorities arrived to find Acosta dead and Drum missing. After a second search, he was found nearby in the vicinity of Church and Center streets and taken into custody without incident.

Drum was booked into county jail on suspicion of murder and his bail was set at $510,000. As of Friday evening, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office had not yet filed charges in the case, online court records showed. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Monday in room 13 of Ventura County Superior Court.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and public safety reporter covering the night shift for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached by calling 805-437-0208 or emailing jeremy.childs@vcstar.com. You can also find him on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Piru homicide victim named, cause of death released