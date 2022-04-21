Piru man arrested on suspicion of killing 62-year-old father

A 25-year-old Piru man was arrested early Thursday after he led deputies on multiple searches, first as a missing person and later as a homicide suspect.

A 25-year-old Piru man was arrested early Thursday after he led deputies on multiple searches, first as a missing person and later as a homicide suspect, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Drum, was first reported missing around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday as he was last seen walking north in the area of Piru Creek. He was considered an at-risk missing person due to mental health issues, authorities said.

The search elicited an extensive response, including helicopters, tracking dogs and search and rescue crews, according to Senior Deputy Chris Dyer.

The search was scaled back upon nightfall Wednesday evening without Drum being located. At some point in the night, Drum returned to his family's home in the 500 block of Main Street in Piru. Drum had been living with family in Piru for six months after previously living in San Bernardino County, Dyer said.

Around 12:30 a.m., a neighbor contacted authorities about hearing shouting at the residence. Authorities responded and found Drum's 62-year-old father suffering major injuries, later pronouncing him dead, according to Dyer. Drum had fled the residence before law enforcement arrived.

Deputies launched a second search for Drum with authorities claiming he was armed and dangerous. Around 5:45 a.m. they found Drum in the area of Center and Church streets in Piru and detained him without further incident. He remains in the custody of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and will be booked into county jail.

Detectives remained in the Piru area on Thursday morning to conduct a homicide investigation.

