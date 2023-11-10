Piscataway man charged with operating unlicensed marijuana dispensary in Middlesex

MIDDLESEX BOROUGH – A Piscataway man has been charged with illegally operating a marijuana dispensary on Bound Brook Road.

Christopher L. Twine, 36, was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, and money laundering, Middlesex Police Chief Matthew P. Geist announced.

The charges stem from an investigation that determined Twine was allegedly operating Queen City Petro, an unlicensed cannabis business, at 555 Bound Brook Road.

Police seized 23.3 pounds of suspected raw marijuana, suspected marijuana-infused food products, and more than $17,000, in addition to other items believed to have been used for the operation.

“Illegal dispensaries attempting to circumvent state and borough regulations must be heldaccountable to the law,” Geist said.

This investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Scott Mulford at 732-356-1900 ext. 359.

