Piscataway man guilty of pushing Raritan woman out window has murder conviction upheld

TRENTON – A state appellate court has upheld the conviction of a Piscataway man who was found guilty of murdering a 31-year-old Raritan Borough woman by pushing her out of his third-floor apartment window.

Christopher Koller, 44, is serving a 60-year sentence in New Jersey State Prison for the murder of Beth Bezek on Nov. 1, 2016.

Though the appellate panel upheld the conviction, it ordered the case back to Superior Court Judge Pedro Jimenez to provide his reasons for imposing the sentence as required under a state Supreme Court ruling.

Koller was also found guilty of distributing cocaine and hindering his apprehension.

In his appeal, Koller argued that he was denied a fair trial because of improper comments made by Middlesex County Assistant Prosecutor Scott Lamountain during cross-examination and closing arguments, and Jimenez allowed friends and relatives of Bezek attending the trial to wear pink clothing or ribbons. But the appellate court didn't accept those arguments.

The prosecutor had argued that Koller choked Bezek to unconsciousness and then threw her out of the window of his Pond Lane apartment because she refused to have sex with him.

But Koller's defense was that the prosecution's case was nonsense and not supported by evidence. Koller said he had no reason to either force himself on Bezek or to kill her, pointing to text messages as proof of a casual and intimate relationship.

Koller argued that Bezek, high on cocaine, "freaked out and jumped out the window," according to court papers.

But the prosecution argued that Koller’s actions on the night of Bezek’s death indicated his guilt.

During the trial, Koller, who was previously convicted of theft by deception in a home repair scam in Far Hills and was on probation, testified that after Bezek jumped out of the window, he ran downstairs before returning upstairs to call 911. He said he then panicked, got Bezek's cellphone and drove to New Brunswick looking for a pay phone to call 911. He said he told an operator where to find Bezek but did not give his name.

Koller said he then returned to the apartment where there were several police cars. After asking an officer what was going on, he said he went upstairs without saying he was involved.

When police knocked on his door, Koller said he had been in Manville with a friend. But when the officer noticed blood on his shirt, he admitted Bezek had been in his apartment, they had a fight and she jumped out of the window.

He was then arrested.

In the closing argument, the prosecutor doubted Koller's story.

"Innocent people try to help their friends in a time of need. Right?" Lamountain told the jury.

"But what do guilty people do? They run. They run from the scene," the prosecutor continued.

Koller's maximum release date is May 31, 2054 when he will be 77.

