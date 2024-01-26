Piscataway police will continue targeting speeders on these township roads

PISCATAWAY – The police department is extending its campaign to curb speeding on streets with 25 mph speed limits.

The Piscataway Promotes Safe Streets campaign by the police department's Traffic Safety Division is described as a multifaceted high-visibility speed enforcement campaign which will include continued infrastructure improvements, education, community engagement and selective speed enforcement efforts.

The campaign was launched in February 2023, and the 2024 enforcement officially began Wednesday.

The goal of the campaign is to promote a safer community by reducing vehicle collisions on residential 25 mph roadways that are attributed to vehicles traveling at an unsafe speed, according to the police department.

Pole-mounted radar signs were installed on Kossuth and Walnut streets and Plainfield Avenue in Piscataway last year.

During the initial campaign year, more than 200 selective enforcement details on local residential roadways were initiated, resulting in more than 1,800 vehicle stops and summonses issued; 65% of these summonses were for speeding. Twenty teen safe-driving seminars were hosted to educate the youth in the community about the dangers associated with driving at unsafe speeds.

The 2024 campaign will feature the following elements :

Infrastructure improvements: The police department has received funding to purchase additional pole-mounted radar signs, which will be installed throughout residential roadways. These signs display vehicle speed to drivers and collect and store speed data from the roadway.

Education: In conjunction with local nonprofit organizations, educational seminars will continue to be held at local high schools and places of worship to educate young drivers on the danger of operating vehicles at unsafe speeds.

Community engagement: The police department will seek to engage the community in this initiative by continuing to offer free lawn signs to residents with various messages encouraging drivers to slow down. The police department also plans to host open public forums in each sector of the township to allow for two-way communication between residents and officers regarding vehicle speeding issues in the community.

Selective speed enforcement: Directed high-visibility speed enforcement efforts will be conducted by officers on residential roadways. These enforcement efforts will be in addition to routine traffic enforcement efforts made by officers.

Funding for this initiative is provided by the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Officer Bill Kloos of the Traffic Safety Division at 732-562-7647 or email wkloos@piscatawaynj.org.

