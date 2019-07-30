Piscines Desjoyaux (EPA:ALPDX) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Piscines Desjoyaux SA (EPA:ALPDX) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Piscines Desjoyaux's Debt?

As you can see below, Piscines Desjoyaux had €17.0m of debt at August 2018, down from €17.8m a year prior. But it also has €19.5m in cash to offset that, meaning it has €2.56m net cash.

How Healthy Is Piscines Desjoyaux's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Piscines Desjoyaux had liabilities of €21.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €13.4m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of €19.5m and €13.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €2.76m.

Since publicly traded Piscines Desjoyaux shares are worth a total of €96.0m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Piscines Desjoyaux boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

But the bad news is that Piscines Desjoyaux has seen its EBIT plunge 14% in the last twelve months. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Piscines Desjoyaux will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Piscines Desjoyaux may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Piscines Desjoyaux generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 88% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.