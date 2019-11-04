Piscines Desjoyaux SA (EPA:ALPDX) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we'll evaluate Piscines Desjoyaux SA (EPA:ALPDX) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Piscines Desjoyaux:

0.16 = €11m ÷ (€96m - €25m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2019.)

Therefore, Piscines Desjoyaux has an ROCE of 16%.

Does Piscines Desjoyaux Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Piscines Desjoyaux's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 13% average in the Leisure industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of where Piscines Desjoyaux sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

Our data shows that Piscines Desjoyaux currently has an ROCE of 16%, compared to its ROCE of 8.9% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how Piscines Desjoyaux's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

ENXTPA:ALPDX Past Revenue and Net Income, November 4th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Piscines Desjoyaux? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Piscines Desjoyaux's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Piscines Desjoyaux has total assets of €96m and current liabilities of €25m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 26% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On Piscines Desjoyaux's ROCE