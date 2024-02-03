Pismo Beach closes pier as SLO County braces for incoming atmospheric river storm

Pismo Beach has closed the pier for the weekend as a powerful atmospheric river bears down on the Central Coast.

“The Pismo Beach Pier will be closed for part of the weekend in anticipation of light to heavy rains and wind starting Saturday night into Sunday morning,” the Police Department said in a post on Instagram.

Along with the rest of San Luis Obispo County, the city is preparing for high winds, heavy rains and flooding.

The closure of the pier followed the National Weather Service’s flash flood watch, which will be in effect from 1 a.m. on Sunday to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police also advised Pismo Beach residents to use PG&E’s guide on storm preparedness.

SLO County forecast for atmospheric river storm

Although intermittent rainfall was predicted for Saturday, the brunt of the atmospheric river storm wasn’t expected to make landfall until Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

“A very strong storm will move into southwest California later Saturday through Tuesday, with the heaviest period Sunday into Monday,” the flood watch alert said. “Several inches of rain are expected during that period.”

“Dangerous and life threatening flooding is possible with this event, including urban areas,” the Weather Service added. “There is the threat of extensive roadway flooding as well as significant debris flows in recent burn scars.”

Areas south of San Luis Obispo County were predicted to be hit hardest by the rainstorm. Pine Mountain and Ojai could see upwards of 9 to 10 inches of rain from Sunday to Monday, according to Weather Service forecasts.

In San Luis Obispo County, anywhere between 2 to 5 inches of rain could fall, according to the Weather Service. However, amounts of 3 to 6 inches for the coast and valleys and 6 to 12 inches for the mountains were possible, the Weather Service said in its forecast Saturday morning.

The heaviest rainfall was expected to fall in San Luis Obispo County from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Weather Service. Heavy rainfall could also occur beginning Saturday night and through Monday evening, the Weather Service predicted.

“Historically, rainfall of this magnitude creates major hydrologic problems in our area and there’s no reason to think this won’t happen with this event,” the Weather Service said in its forecast. “For that reason the message remains the same: People need to start preparing now for a major flooding event.”