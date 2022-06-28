Pismo Beach man found guilty of 10 counts of child sex abuse

A San Luis Obispo County jury convicted a Pismo Beach man of molesting three children under the age of 14, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

Todd Anthony Hortillosa, 44, was found guilty Tuesday on 10 counts of committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14 years, the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The three survivors, now 11, 14 and 23 testified about the “prolonged sexual abuse” they endured by Hortillosa during the trial, according to the release.

The District Attorney’s Office said the abuse escalated with each survivor, but was ultimately stopped when one of the survivors, then 11 years old, reported it to a teacher.

“We applaud the courage of these young victims to report and testify about what the defendant did to them and we thank the jury for providing justice for these three young survivors,” county District Attorney Dan Dow said in the release. “Sexual abuse of children is a horrific betrayal of trust that causes great harm to its victims.”

Hortillosa faces a maximum sentence of 120 years to life in state prison, plus an additional two years and eight months, for his crimes, the District Attorney’s Office said.

He is expected to be sentenced on August 15.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office Buereau of Investigations investigated the case.

Sheriff’s Det. James Wyett and District Attorney’s Office investigator Rosalba Denny were the lead investigators and Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker, who is assigned to the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Prosecution Unit, prosecuted the case.