Pismo Beach man sentenced to 120 years to life for child sex abuse

A Pismo Beach man was sentenced to 120 years to life, plus three years and eight months, for charges stemming from the sexual abuse of three young children.

Todd Anthony Hortillosa, 44, was convicted of 10 counts of lewd acts with a child under 14 years, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

Three separate jury trials for each of Hortillosa’s victims, now 23, 14 and 11, chronicled the escalation of abuse, until one survivor, then age 11, reported the abuse to her teacher, according to the release.

“We applaud the courage of these young victims to report and testify about what the defendant did to them and we thank the jury for providing justice for these three young survivors,” District Attorney Dan Dow said in the release.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Detective James Wyett and District Attorney’s Office Investigator Rosalba Denny were the primary investigators in this case, the release said.

Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker, who works on the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Protection Unit, prosecuted the case.

“This lengthy sentence amply reflects the horrific betrayal of trust and devastating effects of Mr. Hortillosa’s crimes,” Dow said in the release. “We will continue do everything within our power to hold child predators accountable to the maximum extent possible.”