Pismo Beach police allegedly find fentanyl, meth during traffic stop

The Pismo Beach Police Department discovered fentanyl and methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Thursday, according to the agency.

Officers stopped a car when they saw “two men dangling precariously out both sides holding up an unsecured TV on top of the roof,” the agency wrote Friday in a Facebook post.

Officers searched the vehicle, and found a lock box that contained 44.15 grams of suspected fentanyl, police said.

Also discovered were six pre-measured bags of suspected methamphetamine containing amounts ranging from 2.03 to 4.32 grams, plus drug-related paraphernalia including two methamphetamine pipes, according to a picture posted by the agency.

“The TV remained unharmed,” police said on Facebook.

It wasn’t immediately clear Friday where the traffic stop occurred or whether anyone was arrested.