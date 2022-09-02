Pismo Beach police allegedly find fentanyl, meth during traffic stop

Courtesy of Pismo Beach Police Department
Stephanie Zappelli
·1 min read

The Pismo Beach Police Department discovered fentanyl and methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Thursday, according to the agency.

Officers stopped a car when they saw “two men dangling precariously out both sides holding up an unsecured TV on top of the roof,” the agency wrote Friday in a Facebook post.

Officers searched the vehicle, and found a lock box that contained 44.15 grams of suspected fentanyl, police said.

Also discovered were six pre-measured bags of suspected methamphetamine containing amounts ranging from 2.03 to 4.32 grams, plus drug-related paraphernalia including two methamphetamine pipes, according to a picture posted by the agency.

“The TV remained unharmed,” police said on Facebook.

It wasn’t immediately clear Friday where the traffic stop occurred or whether anyone was arrested.

