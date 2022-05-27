Pismo Beach police investigate threat scrawled on school wall: ‘Im gon shoot all ya’

Pismo Beach police are investigating a threat written on a Judkins Middle School bathroom wall this week.

In an email sent to parents and families Thursday night, school administrators said a “threatening message was written on one of our women’s restroom walls.”

According to administrators, the message read, “Im gon shoot all ya.”

The email noted that a student reported the message to the nearest teacher and the school then immediately contacted the Pismo Beach Police Department to begin an investigation.

“As we did today, we must take all threats seriously, and it is unfortunate that behaviors like this detract from the teaching and learning of students and raise concerns and fear for students, their parents, guardians and our staff,” Judkins Middle School administrators said. “As a staff, we will educate students about the appropriate behaviors at school and in the community, and we ask that you stand together with us in this effort.”

At this time, police say there is no evidence of this being a credible threat, according to the email.

In the email, school officials said the person who posted the threat will “face the maximum disciplinary actions and criminal charges permitted by the education code and law.”

In response to the event, police increased their presence at the campus, part of the Lucia Mar Unified School District, on Friday.

A request for further information from the Pismo Beach Police Department was not immediately returned Friday morning.

The bathroom wall threat came on the same day Atascadero High School was evacuated due to a gun threat, and two days after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.