Pismo Beach woman arrested after report she tried to run over a child with her car

On Friday afternoon, San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a woman attempting to run a child over with her car, according to a SLO Count Sheriffs news release.

“While in route, it was determined that the suspect had actually rammed a vehicle occupied by an adult male and a juvenile,” according to the release.

By the time they arrived at 3:45 p.m. to the 6000 block of Highway 1 in Cayucos, the suspect — 49-year-old Pismo Beach resident Willow Osah Waddell — and both victims had left the scene.

“The Sheriff’s Office received reports that Waddell may be in possession of a firearm, and may be having a mental health crisis,” the release said.

Multiple agencies joined in on the subsequent search for Waddell, including the Pismo Beach Police Department, State Parks and California Highway Patrol.

At approximately 7:05 p.m. Waddell returned home to the 200 Block of Santos Way in Pismo Beach. After she entered her garage, deputies formed a perimeter and made announcements to Waddall to come out, while the Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiation Team also attempted to contact Waddell by phone and through the PA.

Deputies maintained their barricade until Special Enforcement Detail members entered the home Saturday morning at approximately 1:46 a.m., after detectives wrote a Ramey Warrant for Waddell alleging child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon.

Waddell was taken into custody at 2:11 a.m. Saturday morning and was booked into San Luis Obipso County Jail with bail set at $250,000.