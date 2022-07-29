Pistol reported stolen and other reports
Jul. 29—A .45 caliber pistol was reported at 7:15 a.m. Thursday at 2301 E. Main St.
Money reported stolen
More than $3,000 was reported stolen from an office at 10:16 a.m. Thursday at 2751 E. Main St. The theft was believed to have happened overnight.
Hit-and-run reported
A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:37 p.m. Thursday at 1609 Bridge Ave.
Man arrested on warrant
Police arrested Joseph Lee Marlin, 39, on a local warrant at 4:32 p.m. Thursday near Jefferson and Madison avenues.
Juveniles cited for obstruction, theft
Police cited two juveniles for obstruction and theft at 5:16 p.m. Thursday at 703 E. Main St.
1 arrested for DUI
Police arrested Ryandale Williamson, 51, for third-degree DUI after receiving a report of a male passed out in the front yard in a vehicle at 11:13 p.m. Thursday at 410 E. Seventh St.
House fire reported in Alden
An attic fire was reported at 5:58 p.m. Thursday at 356 S. Broadway in Alden. Flames were reportedly visible.
Look to the Tribune for more information as it becomes available.