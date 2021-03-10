Pistol shots lead to Clarkston arrest

Kerri Sandaine, Lewiston Tribune, Idaho
Mar. 10—A 51-year-old Clarkston woman was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly firing two shots in the air at 1928 13th St. in Asotin County.

Undersheriff Jody Brown said deputies were dispatched to the area in response to a possible traffic offense near a residence. Upon arrival, a man was detained, and as police were talking to him, Barbara J. Erickson reportedly came outside of a house and fired a shot from a .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol into the air.

Deputies immediately took cover behind their vehicles, along with Justus Courts, the man who had been detained, according to Brown's news release.

Police announced their presence, and Erickson allegedly fired another round from the pistol into the air and then went back inside of the home, Brown said.

More units arrived on scene and secured the area, including Clarkston police, a Washington State Patrol trooper and a state Fish and Wildlife officer. The woman was called outside via a loudspeaker, Brown said.

She eventually complied and was immediately taken into custody without incident. Erickson told deputies that she was trying to scare off the two men who were on her property.

After further investigation, it was determined that Courts was in the company of his father, Daniel Courts. Both had been residing at the residence and had reportedly returned to gather their belongings, Brown said. Erickson told police she did not want them there and was trying to scare them off by firing the gun.

Erickson was subsequently arrested and charged with reckless discharge of a weapon, a gross misdemeanor. She was booked into the Asotin County Jail and later released with a pending court date at Asotin County District Court for the charge.

The father and son have not been charged with any crimes at this time, Brown said. The incident remains under investigation.

Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.

