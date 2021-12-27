Pistol whipped and beaten, kidnapping victim escapes from car trunk in Jackson County

Two Moss Point men have been arrested and charged in a Christmas Eve kidnapping.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said the victim, 50, was pistol whipped and beaten. He suffered several injuries and required medical treatment after he escaped.

The incident began at around 1 a. m. at a home in Moss Point. Preston Lynn Houton, 40, and Christopher Wayne Stevens, 42, took the victim at gunpoint from a home on Bayou Cumbest Road in Moss Point, the sheriff reports.

They allegedly put him in the trunk of a Jeep Liberty and drove to another home in Moss Point

There he was beaten, the report said, and put into the trunk of another car.

While stopped at a red light in East Pascagoula, the victim managed to pull the trunk release, ran into the woods and went to a house for help, the report said

The two alleged kidnappers were arrested and jailed on $100,000 bond each.

Houston won’t be able to make bond, the report said, because he was out on a felony posted a day earlier, Dec. 23, in Pike County.