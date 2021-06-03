Pistol-whipping earns Lima man 2-year prison term

Jun. 3—LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced Thursday to a minimum of two years in prison for his role in an assault last summer.

Raymond Keeton, 21, is one of two individuals police say pistol-whipped Kesean Corbin in an alley near Liberty School on June 28. Keeton was indicted by an Allen County grand jury in August on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony with a firearm specification, and a first-degree felony of aggravated robbery, also with a firearm specification.

In April he entered into an agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to the felonious assault charge in exchange for the state's dismissal of all remaining counts and specifications.

According to court records, police arrived at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center on the date in question in reference to an assault. There they spoke with Corbin, who said he had been assaulted in an alley between McDonel Street and Atlantic Avenue. Corbin said he had received a message from Jeremiah Alexander asking him to meet at Liberty School.

At the school, a vehicle pulled up and there were several people inside — including Corbin's girlfriend, Eva Fletcher. One subject was described as a large, white male wearing no shirt.

As Corbin began to walk away, Alexander and the unknown male reportedly began to assault Corbin, striking him with a firearm on the back of his head. Security footage from the school was obtained and the shirtless white male was identified as Keeton.

Fletcher was interviewed and told police she saw Keeton and Alexander assault Corbin.

Alexander was sentenced earlier this year to five years in prison for his role in the attack.