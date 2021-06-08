Pistol-whipping leads to arrest, wanted suspect

Jun. 7—HANFORD — Four people were arrested, two were booked and one man is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon in Kings County.

On Friday afternoon, Corcoran Police observed an assault in progress in the 400 block of Dairy Avenue. Suspect Stephen John Currey was allegedly striking a Hispanic male with a handgun. Officers interrupted the assault and reportedly saw Currey enter a residence in the block.

Central Valley Regional SWAT responded to the residence and served a search warrant. During the search, occupants Adrian Vargas and Sunshine Aguilar were arrested for outstanding warrants and booked into Kings County Jail. Two other suspects, Alyssa Ybarra Edward Rivas were arrested and released on site for possession of a controlled substance. Currey was not located in the residence and is wanted on multiple charges. According to Deputy Chief Gary Cramer, Currey is considered still armed and dangerous.

"We believe he had a [gun] when he fled from us," Cramer said. "And we believe he's still in possession of that [gun]."

Currey is a 36-year-old Hispanic male with light skin, brown hair and brown eyes. He's 5'7 and weighs around 180 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Corcoran Police Department at (559) 992-5151.