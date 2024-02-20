Pistorius: German Red Sea naval mission 'most dangerous' in decades

Soldiers line up during the visit of Boris Pistorius German Minister of Defense, on board the frigate "Hessen". Shortly before the dangerous deployment of the frigate "Hessen" in the Red Sea, Pistorius visited the 240 soldiers on board on 20 February. The minister flew to Crete on 19 February, where the 143-metre-long warship is currently making a stopover on its way from Wilhelmshaven to the deployment area. Michael Fischer/dpa

The planned deployment of a German frigate in the Red Sea is one of the German navy's most dangerous missions in decades, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday during a visit to the ship in Crete.

The deployment, which is part of an EU naval mission to protect shipping from Houthi militants in Yemen, is a sign that Germany is taking international responsibility, Pistorius said.

"It is no exaggeration to say that this is the most serious, the most dangerous deployment of the navy in decades," Pistorius said.

It is about protecting international law, freedom and security on the seas, but also about stabilizing trade routes and the entire region, the minister explained.

Houthi militants from Yemen have been attacking ships in the region in what they say is retaliation for Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip.

Pistorius did not rule out a direct attack by the Houthi on the German frigate. At the same time, he emphasized that this was a defensive operation. "We are only travelling with the frigate to fend off attacks with drones, missiles, whatever on the ships passing through here."