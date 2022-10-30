A pit bull was the intended target of the gunfire, but a 16-year-old boy was hit, police say
Milwaukee Police are seeking a suspect after someone who intended to shoot a pit bull dog instead shot a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy Sunday afternoon.
The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of N. 24th Place.
The 16-year-old was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
The dog, police said, was not struck.
Milwaukee Police are seeking a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or the P3 Tips app.
