Pit bull used as ‘weapon’ while man is tortured for 12 hours in NY apartment, cops say

An abducted man was tortured for over 12 hours inside a New York apartment with a pit bull used as a “weapon” to maul him, inflicting major injuries, according to court documents.

Three men — Dwayne Henderson, 25; Danny Harrell, 19; and Dieago Harrell, 18 — were charged with second-degree attempted murder alongside first-degree kidnapping after a Schenectady Police Department officer accused them of abducting the unidentified victim and “intentionally” beating him, resulting in his hospitalization at Albany Medical Center.

The men also face multiple charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance after police said they found cocaine and the narcotic fentanyl inside the apartment. The cocaine, weighing 30.5 grams, was “packaged in a manner that it is normally packaged for sale,” court documents said.

Dieago Harrell was also charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

The charges follow a “disturbing” Snapchat video of an assault that was sent to the Schenectady Police Department by another police agency on Tuesday around 6:45 a.m., police said in a news release.

After investigating, officers arrived at the 1300 block of Albany Street in Schenectady, leading “to the detainment of multiple people,” according to police. The apartment’s location prompted nearby elementary schools to lock down for 45 minutes.

“At no point during the incident was there ever a threat to the school; it was locked down simply as a precaution,” police said.

Henderson, Danny Harrell and Dieago Harrell were remanded without bail and are set to appear in Schenectady City Court Friday at 1:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the city court.

Henderson has been convicted as a felon twice before, according to the spokesperson.

Police did not say whether the victim knew the men accused of abducting and beating him.

Schenectady is roughly 20 miles northwest of Albany.