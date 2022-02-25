Pit bulls attacked, bit officer ‘multiple times’ during search for drugs at NC home

Two pit bulls attacked and bit an officer “multiple times” during a search for drugs at a North Carolina home Thursday, police said.

Another officer shot one of the attacking dogs, “which immediately stopped the attack,” according to a Salisbury Police Department news release on Friday.

Officers obtained a warrant to search the home in the 1400 block of North Main Street, ending a months-long narcotics investigation, police said.

The search resulted in the arrests of 37-year-old Raynard Lamont Bookhart and Melvin Dewayne Brookhart on drug-possession and stolen-firearm charges. Police didn’t provide Melvin Brookhart’s age or say how the pair are related.

The officer bitten by the dogs was treated at a hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Rowan Animal Control officers took custody of the dogs.

The pit bull shot by the officer was taken “for medical treatment and is expected to recover fully,” according to the release.