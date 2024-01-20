Pit stop: Free teen defensive driving program makes its way to SWFL in February

Learning to drive as a teenager is difficult on its own, but if you throw in navigating around reckless drivers and increased traffic in growing areas like Naples and Fort Myers, one slip up can be deadly.

Top Fuel Drag Racing Champion Doug Herbert knows this tragedy all too well. In 2008, Herbert lost his two sons in a car crash. Since then, he's been committed to teaching teens how to drive defensively with his B.R.A.K.E.S. driving program.

B.R.A.K.E.S. ― Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe ― is coming to Southwest Florida in early February. Here's everything you need to know about the program.

Photo of B.R.A.K.E.S. students at a driving course

What does the program include?

B.R.A.K.E.S. is a free program for teenagers ages 15 through 19 with a learner's permit or driver's license with at least 30 hours of driving experience. This program does not teach teens the basics of driving. Instead, it focuses on the extra proactive strategies that may not have been taught.

The session starts with a classroom portion where teachers review proper seat position, hand positioning, and some basic vehicle dynamics with students. Then students will complete five driving courses: crash avoidance, distraction, panic stop, wheel drop, and car control.

The curriculum changes based on current statistics about teen car accidents to ensure the teaching material is as relevant as possible.

Photo of a group of students and their instructors

What do I need to know before registering?

This class is not intending to teach the basics of driving so the teenager attending the session must have at least 30 hours of driving experience logged.

At least one parent or guardian must be present during the entire session, which is three hours long.

The program uses its own Kia vehicles.

There is a $99 credit card deposit required to book. At the end of the session, you can request a refund at the registration table or you can leave the deposit as a donation to the program.

If you do not show up to the course, your $99 will be charged.

Your teenager's learner's permit or driver's license number is required to enroll.

Photo of B.R.A.K.E.S. vehicles at a driving course.

Where is the class and how can I enroll?

B.R.A.K.E.S. will be at the Naples-Fort Myers Greyhound Track at 10601 Bonita Beach Rd. SE in Bonita Springs on Feb. 3 and 4.

You can sign up online for one of five time slots between the two days and can only choose one time slot per teenager. Here's what's open:

Feb. 3: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Feb. 3: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 3: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 4: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Feb. 4: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

You can register for the class online at putonthebrakes.org/shop.

