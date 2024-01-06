Pitbull ‘aggressively charged’ officer shot by police

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Elyria police served an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in a shooting when they said an unleashed pitbull “aggressively charged at an officer on the scene, prompting the officer to draw and discharge their service weapon to protect himself, other officers, and civilians in the area from the aggressive animal,” said Lt. Bill Lantz.

“The officer neutralized the threat and unfortunately the animal was fatally wounded. No other injuries were reported,” Lantz said.

Police had just arrested Donte Colbert on Melvyn Lane just before 11 p.m. Friday on two counts of felonious assault stemming from a shooting last year “when a neighboring resident opened their front door, allowing their pitbull to exit the residence,” Lantz said

Colbert is being held in the Lorain County Jail without bond pending his initial appearance in court, according to police. The shooting remains under investigation. As the investigation progresses, additional details will be released to the public, Lantz said.

