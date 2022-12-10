Pitbull shot after 8-year-old girl bit

Dec. 9—A neighbor shot and killed a male brindle pitbull after it attacked and bit an 8-year-old child and wouldn't let her go, the Bakersfield Police Department said in a Friday news release.

Officers went Thursday to the 1000 block of Berryessa Court after receiving reports the shooting, which happened as the girl was trying to get into her home, police said in the news release.

Her mother and a neighbor tried to get the male pitbull to let go, but it didn't. That's when the neighbor fired the gun, the news release added.

The girl suffered minor to moderate injuries and was taken for medical treatment. The pitbull was neither microchipped nor could police find an owner, the BPD news release added.

No arrests were made.