Pitcairn police looking for three people accused of crimes

Pitcairn police are looking for three people they say are wanted for committing crimes.

Warrants have been issued for Gesiah Grigsby for burglary and simple assault, Jasmine Naylor for assault, and Chamor Price for assault.

Police said they should be considered dangerous and not be approached. Anyone with information should call 911 or Monroeville dispatch at 412-856-1111.

People can also leave an anonymous tip by calling the police station at 412-372-6505 or emailing chief@pitcairnborough.us.

