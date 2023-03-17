How to pitch science stories to Insider

Jessica Orwig
·1 min read
Lab worker holds saber-toothed cat skull
Bonus points if you can tell us what this is (without sourcing the image).Insider Video

The science desk at Insider is accepting freelance pitches. It doesn't have to be newsy — in fact, we prefer it isn't!

Instead of covering the latest embargoed study or news announcement, we're more excited about the unique stories and fresh angles that will fascinate our readers and make waves among the journalistic community.

Some great examples of this include:

If you are interested, please pitch us at science@insider.com.

In your pitch, include a headline that matches Insider's conversational style and tone as well as a brief 100 to 200-word description of the article's main takeaways and the sources you would plan to interview.

We look forward to hearing from you!

