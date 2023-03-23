Pitchfork attack left victim with ‘multiple stab wounds to the head,’ Florida cops say

A person found with “multiple stab wounds to the head and neck” had been attacked with a pitchfork, according to the Lake City Police Department in North Florida.

The victim remains hospitalized and the suspect is still at large, police said in a March 21 news release.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Monday, March 20, in Lake City, about 60 miles west of Jacksonville.

“Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds to the head and neck. Officers rendered aid until EMS arrived and transported the victim to a trauma unit,” police said.

“The victim and witnesses on scene provided statements to investigators indicating Ryan Paul McCartney ... became upset and threw a pitchfork at the victim after a verbal altercation.”

McCartney fled on foot, witnesses told police.

A warrant for attempted second-degree murder has been issued for his arrest, police said.

“McCartney is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If you see or know of the location of McCartney, call 911 or your local law enforcement agency,” police said.

The identity and condition of the victim have not been released.

A woman identifying herself as the victim’s friend said in a Facebook post he remains hospitalized and has undergone hours of surgery to “repair his esophagus, surrounding soft tissue” and his ear.

Gunman in devil mask tries entering Florida strip club. Unarmed guards fought him off

Florida couple ‘terrorized’ and shot by ‘mob’ blocking road for illegal race, cops say

Driver dies in predawn crash that left 5 dead cows strewn across Florida road, cops say