Pitchfork Is Being Folded Into Men's Magazine GQ, Triggering Layoffs

Pitchfork, the nearly 30-year-old online music publication, is being folded into men’s magazine GQ, the outlets’ parent company Condé Nast said Wednesday.

Anna Wintour, the publishing house’s chief content officer and the global editorial director of Vogue, announced the move in a memo emailed to staff.

“This decision was made after a careful evaluation of Pitchfork’s performance and what we believe is the best path forward for the brand so that our coverage of music can continue to thrive within the company,” Wintour wrote. “Both Pitchfork and GQ have unique and valuable ways that they approach music journalism, and we are excited for the new possibilities together.”

Wintour confirmed that the merger led to some layoffs, including that of Pitchfork editor-in-chief Puja Patel. Condé Nast did not immediately respond when asked the exact number of employees who lost their jobs as part of the merger.

But the Pitchfork Union, which is organized under the NewsGuild of New York, said in a statement that eight unionized staffers were laid off and condemned Condé Nast’s handling of the situation.

“Condé Nast provided no further information about the future of the premiere music publication, demonstrating once again a lack of regard for the workers who have contributed to the company’s success,” the union said.

Ryan Schreiber, who created Pitchfork as a teenager in 1996, lamented the website’s end.

“Extremely saddened by the news that Condé Nast has chosen to restructure Pitchfork and lay off so much of its staff, including some who’ve been integral to its operations for many years/decades,” Schreiber posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Sending love to everyone affected and hoping for the best for its future.”

Pitchfork staff can expect to learn more about the new reporting structure this week, Wintour told staff in Wednesday’s memo.

Condé Nast acquired Pitchfork, long an independent publication with just two owners, in 2015 for an undisclosed sum. Fred Santarpia, then the company’s chief digital officer, said at the time that bringing Pitchfork into the fold delivered “a very passionate audience of millennial males into our roster.”

The publisher confirmed in November that it would be laying off 5% of its workforce, or about 270 employees, as the company grapples with a troubled advertising market and a decline in social media traffic.

