Pitney Bowes (PBI) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI reported fourth-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a couple of cents. However, the figure surged 18.8% year over year, primarily owing to higher revenues.



Total revenues increased 3.4% year over year to $947.1 million. Excluding favorable foreign currency exchange impact of approximately $6.8 million, revenues increased 4.1% to $953.9 million.







Shares of the company were down around 2.2%, yesterday, primarily owing to fourth-quarter earnings miss, trimmed dividend payout and cautious 2019 guidance. Notably, Pitney Bowes stock has shed 48.2% in the past year compared with industry’s decline of 25.2%.



Quarter in Detail



Commerce services (46.2% of total revenues) grew 11.9% from the year-ago quarter (up 12% after adjusted for currency) to $437.6 million. While Global Ecommerce revenues improved 15.3% to $304.3 million, Presort Services increased 4.4% to $133.3 million.



Global Ecommerce revenues benefited from strong performance in parcel and fulfillment volumes. Moreover 23% revenue growth on a year-over-year basis in Newgistics aided segment performance.



Presort Services revenues improved on the back of increased volumes of First Class mail, Bound & Packet mail and Standard Class mail.



SMB Business solutions (43.5% of revenues) declined 6.7% year over year (down 6% after adjusted for currency) to $412.4 million.



North America Mailing revenues declined 6% to $320.9 million. Improvement in business and financing services could not completely mitigate the weakness in supplies, rentals and support services in North America Mailing domain.



International Mailing revenues also fell 10% to $91.5 million owing to declining equipment sales. This can be attributed to weakness across the U.K. and France. However, it was marginally offset by growth in Japan.



Software solutions (10.3% of revenues) advanced 16.6% year over year (up 19% after adjusted for currency) to $97.1 million. Increase in license revenues on account of strength across data and location intelligence domain drove growth. Improving SaaS revenues, positive impact from adoption of ASC 606, increase in smaller deal wins were other catalysts which aided segment performance in the reported quarter.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise