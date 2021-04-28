Pitney Bowes Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $8.56 per share and the market cap of $1.5 billion, Pitney Bowes stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Pitney Bowes is shown in the chart below.





Because Pitney Bowes is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 11.7% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Pitney Bowes has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.34, which is worse than 76% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. The overall financial strength of Pitney Bowes is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Pitney Bowes is poor. This is the debt and cash of Pitney Bowes over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Pitney Bowes has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3.6 billion and loss of $1.06 a share. Its operating margin is 4.11%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Overall, the profitability of Pitney Bowes is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Pitney Bowes over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Pitney Bowes is 11.7%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -41.2%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Industrial Products industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Pitney Bowes's ROIC is 3.70 while its WACC came in at 9.59. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Pitney Bowes is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. To learn more about Pitney Bowes stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

