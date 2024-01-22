Pitsea Recycling Centre fire put out on third day

Firefighters urged neighbours to keep their doors and windows closed during the fire at Pitsea, near Basildon

A fire at a recycling centre was extinguished two days after it started.

Firefighters were called to Archers Fields, in Pitsea, Essex, at 12:30 GMT on Friday after 250 tonnes of material and plant machinery caught fire.

It was finally put out on Sunday afternoon and an investigation found it was caused "accidently" by a lithium battery which had been put in a skip.

A total of 52 crews attended the incident and residents were urged to keep their windows closed.

Craig McLellan from Essex County Fire and Rescue, said: "I'd like to stress the importance of disposing of your lithium ion batteries properly, not in a skip or with domestic household waste.

"The impact of this fire on the business has been huge, which has been caused due to irresponsible disposal. Always check with your local authority for suitable battery recycling arrangements in your area."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830